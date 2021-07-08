Is there anything that alleviates Texas summer heat like a cold beer from a local brewery? As part of the 31st annual LifeWalk, Prism Health North Texas invites you to cool down and get to know the favorite beers and seltzers of Dallas’ own Texas Ale Project with a virtual tasting on Friday, July 16.

For $40, participants can sip on a six pack of TAP beers and seltzers, reminisce on the event with a souvenir glass, and come back for more with a 10% coupon for Beer-to-Go and Growler Fills in the Tap Room. For an additional fee, make date night of it and add tamales and chocolates to your order. A portion of all proceeds are donated to Prism Health North Texas and their work to end HIV in North Texas.

Participants may pick up their kits from the Texas Ale Project brewery at 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd. ahead of the event.

LifeWalk is an annual 5K walk through the Turtle Creek and Uptown neighborhoods. Participants in LifeWalk support Prism Health North Texas and other community partners in ending the HIV epidemic in North Texas. Keep an eye out for an announcement about 2021 festivities this October soon.

— from staff reports