The LGBT Victory Fund has endorsed state Rep. Julie Johnson for re-election in 2020 to the Texas House of Representatives.

In her first election, Johnson defeated Rep. Mat Rinaldi, who authored the bathroom bill. During the 2019 legislative session, she was credited with derailing, via a procedural maneuver the one anti-LGBT bill that made it to the floor of the House.

Texas Monthly named Johnson one of the 10 best legislators of the session.

Johnson represents District 115, which includes Addison, Coppell, Farmers Branch, the Dallas County portion of Carrollton and parts of Irving.

In announcing the endorsement, Victory Fund wrote, “Julie will continue to be a powerful voice for LGBTQ people in Texas.”

— David Taffet