LifeWalk 2019, held Sunday, Oct. 6, at Turtle Creek Park, raised more than $502,000, event Co-Chair Mark Thibodeau announced via video during a party on Tuesday, Oct. 22, celebrating this year’s successful event. (Watch the video announcement below.) The 2019 total is $100,000 more than the 2018 LifeWalk total, according to organizers, making LifeWalk the largest HIV walk event in Texas.

Proceeds from LifeWalk benefit Prism Health North Texas, which organizes the walk each year, and Prism’s LifeWalk partner agencies, all of which serve people in North Texas impacted by HIV/AIDS. Those partner agencies were AIDS Services of Dallas, Dallas Hope Charities, Dogs Matter, Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund, Tucker’s Gift and the Turtle Creek Chorale.

Thibodeau and other organizers credited LifeWalk’s success to “the outstanding efforts and generosity of teams, individuals, and especially donors across the city.” That includes Terry Bax and Team Clover, which set new individual and team fundraising records for the LifeWalk event — $110,000 and $138,000 respectively. Rounding out the top five LifeWalk teams were Turtle Creek Chorale ($54,490), MAC Cosmetics ($43,024), GDMAF ($28,892) and Guys & Dolls ($24,000).

Bax was also the recipient of the annual Heart & Hands award, PHNTX’s most prestigious award, which is bestowed on an individual who has given significant time, talent and resources to Prism Health North Texas over a decade or more. Past honorees include Marvin Green, Jerry McDonald, Ella Wilson, Jay Nolen, David Hearn, Bill “Duce” Carter, Dan Gueths, and John Gordon.

Dr. John Carlo, PHNTX CEO offered “a huge thank you to the volunteers, sponsors, donors and walkers who continue to support this cause. While we now have lifesaving medications, a pill that can prevent HIV, and soon, even better treatment options like longer acting medications, the LifeWalk event continues to provide crucial support to ensure everyone has access to life-saving HIV medical care, regardless of who you are, where you live, or how much money you have.

“Texas has the highest rate of uninsured adults in the nation resulting in too many people not having access to affordable healthcare,” Carlo added.

Co-Chair Rachel Giuliano offered her own “huge thank you to a very generous community that stepped up and supported the numerous LifeWalk events, bought raffle tickets and just gave so very generously. In addition to the amazing community support, we are grateful to a wonderful steering committee that is so dedicated and committed to making the LifeWalk event a huge success year after year.”

The 2019 LifeWalk event steering committee expressed “a special thank you” to LifeWalk’s top sponsors: iHeartMedia, Vizient, Avita Pharmacy, The Dallas Voice, He Said Magazine and Caven Enterprises. Sponsors contributed over $105,000 in cash and $100,000 of in-kind support to offset expenses, maximizing resources towards direct client services and support.

For more information on Prism Health North Texas and its services, visit PHNTX.org.