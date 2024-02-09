(above) Are they nostalgic and fun? Color changing ’80s throwback gloves from Freezy freakies! (Unicorns for the win!)

Compiled by Jenny Block

Buying the right gift for someone for Valentine’s Day can be a sticky wicket. Who is it for? What’s the budget? What are they into? How do you want the gift to make them feel?

With so much to consider, you want plenty of options.

That’s why I’ve hunted far and wide to put together a list that includes everything from the practical to the fantastical; from the budget friendly to the outrageous; from the whimsical to the romantic; and everything in between.

I present to you the “You can’t go wrong with one of these picks” gift guide for Valentine’s Day 2024.

For anyone who loves to travel, CALPAK has amazing duffels and organizers in a plethora of colors, and you cannot go wrong with luggage like the Re:Serve Carry-on Spinner, which rolls like magic, and the Re:Fresh Machine Washable Backpack from Solo New York, which is genius. If you really want to make their heart sing, surprise them with a deep sleep travel pillow from Cushion Lab. Best sleep on the road ever.

Is the kitchen where your love loves to be? Finex’s grill pan will warm their heart; spice mixes from Tasting India will heat up their cooking, and pistachio milk from Táche will keep things natural and tasty, too.

If you have a gadget head you want to woo, they will love the riddiaPress travel iron, riddiaSip rechargeable drink warmer for to-go cups and riddiaSleep sleep and wake reminder. They are so tiny and easy to use — and easy to pack, too!

For the health and beauty obsessed, there is nothing more thoughtful than the Jolie Shower head which promises softer, clearer skin and even improved water pressure. If you want to really spoil them, check out the limited time partnership with Dr. Sturm and Pressed for delish juices that make you feel as good as they taste.

The Archibald trimmer from the aptly named BALLS CO looks sleek and does the trick. Enough said. And nothing’s better for putting your best face forward than the right lighting and magnification. Your Valentine’s heart will sing with a sensor mirror hi-fi from simplehuman that offers that plus a Bluetooth speaker built right in. If you want to give them the spa experience without the spa, Pure Brazilian offers a kit made to love hair the way you love your Valentine, complete with Anti Frizz Serum leave-in treatment, a deep conditioning and salt-free, anti-frizz shampoo and Keratin and Cocoa Seed Butter Anti-frizz Conditioner.

If you want to toast your love, Pedernales Cellars’ Over the Moon Rosé is about as romantic as it gets, inspired by the co-owner and CEO’s parents’ love story, who met while working for NASA on the Apollo 11 mission. For something a little more spirited, you cannot miss with JLo’s Delola spritzes in three fab flavors — Paloma Rosa, Bella Berry and L’Orange. And they all come in the prettiest bottles.

On the naughty side, there are lots of great choices, including the OhMiBod Sphinx vibrating nipple clamps the Foxy wearable vibrator, the Krush remote-controlled pleasure ball vibrator, and the Cuddle-Mini g-spot massager. Also not to be missed, the perennial favorite the Womanizer and the ultra high-tech Lelo F1S™ V2.

Gum might be on the less obvious side when it comes to Valentine’s Day sweets, but, Gum – Simply – Artist Edition is so very cool looking, and the gum itself — made of natural tree sap — is delish. If chocolate is more what you had in mind but you don’t want the same-ol’-same’ol’, Sugar Plum offers a chocolate heart “pizza” complete with wooden mallet for smashing.

If you have a tiny Valentine you want to treat, Feltman Brothers makes the cutest classics for the baby and toddler set including little smocked dresses and knit sets that will make you wish you had a mini Valentine if you don’t.

When it comes to jewelry, the choices abound. For something clever, how about a The Drew, a ring made from wine barrels or The Chloe, the daintiest of sapphire and diamond rings. If your love longs for the classics, you absolutely cannot go wrong with the delicate and oh-so-glittery Stardust Diamond Eternity Band.

If the apple of your eye loves the outdoors, treat them with fun gear from BUFF, like their classic neckwear or beanies to keep them cozy. Or, if you want to really wow them with something you both can enjoy, check out the RadRunner 2 ebike. For the true tree hugger, make them smile by making a donation to the National Forest Foundation.

You also cannot go wrong with a gift from Cotopaxi, which has lots of fun outdoor gear like vests and belt bags in great color combos, and they even have a store here in Dallas. Whether they run or walk for exercise or simply love to explore, they definitely need a pair of HOKA sneakers, whether it’s the Clifton 9 for running or the Bondi 8 for everything!

Still not sure what will steal the heart of the person who stole yours? Are they artsy? Sublime photography from Lenny Foster.

Are they into entertaining? Graf Lantz Wine Tote and matching felt coasters. (Bonus: Graf Lantz was founded by husband-and-husband team of Holger Graf and Daniel Lantz.)

Are they all about feeling cozy AND looking cute? DU/ER Brushed Terry Collared Pullover in bone and Fireside Denim Girlfriend Jean in Lakeshore.

Are they always on the go? A super cute tote from R.Riveter and a little pouch to keep all of their goodies stashed inside.

Are they just the coolest cat in town? Well, then, anything from Fjällräven will do the trick, especially something from the Kånken Collection like their adorable mini backpacks in every color.

………………………

Gifts in the Gayborhood

If you are looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift AND you want to spend your money with local businesses, then here are a few options:

• Alternatives

1720 W. Mockingbird Lane

NewFineArtsAlternatives.com

• Joe Pacetti Precious Jewels

JPacetti.com

• Luxury Consignment

2926 Oak Lawn Ave.

TheLuxuryConsignment.com

• Outlines Men’s Wear

3906 Cedar Springs Road

OutlinesMensWear.com

• Rufskin

Rufskin.com

• Dulce Consignment Showplace

1208 Riverfront Blvd.

MyDulce.com

………………………

Are they always on the go? A super cute tote from R.Riveter and a little pouch to keep all of their goodies stashed inside.

Are they just the coolest cat in town? Well, then, anything from Fjällräven will do the trick, especially something from the Kånken Collection like their adorable mini backpacks in every color.