CAROLINE SAVOIE | Contributing Writer

CaroSavoWrites@gmail.com

Prism Health North Texas, a local STI clinic in Dallas, is kicking off the third season of its podcast with a three-part series and two new hosts.

Two Prism Health community engagement staff, Natassia Radford and Marquesse Banks, are the new host and producer of Beneath the Briefs, a sexual health podcast recorded in PHNTX’s health center in Old East Dallas aimed at answering the community’s burning questions.

Season 3 of Beneath the Briefs will launch with three episodes. The first premiered on Jan. 31, serving as an introduction to the show’s hosts, current events and PHNTX services.

On Valentine’s Day (and National Condom Day), Beneath the Briefs, will focus on safe sex tips and Nice Package, the organization’s free statewide condom delivery service.

Episode 3, set to release on Feb. 28, HIV Criminalization Awareness Day, will focus on HIV education. The hosts will share the latest HIV infection statistics, address stigma, and share resources PHNTX offers. Because HIV care is one of PHNTX’s main services, it will be one of the main focuses of the pod as well.

Future episodes will focus on HIV awareness education and prevention while incorporating other services the organization offers. Later in season three, experts on PHNTX’s staff will appear on the show to discuss topics like health insurance, oral health, and health tips.

“Sexual health is always a hot topic, and we want the show to take down some of the stigma around talking about these topics that may have only been discussed in textbooks or with elders or parents,” Banks said. “We aren’t afraid of answering the questions people really have whether or not they are embarrassing or seem like something you should already know.”

Radford said she hopes to become a part of listeners’ daily routines.

“Podcasts are a great way to reach audiences locally and globally, as not only is there probably a podcast for every interest, but the shows are also accessible and entertaining,” Radford said. “We want Beneath the Briefsto continue to reach communities that may not have adequate access to health information and education, that may not have a primary care physician they can easily ask questions, or that may live in a more remote area without the tools to access either.”

Banks said he wants the show to help people navigate conversations with people in their lives.

“We hope the show will be a catalyst for productive and healthy conversations with our listeners and their partners, friends, and families,” he said.

Beneath the Briefs, is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and most popular podcast platforms in addition to streaming on the PHNTX website at www.phntx.org/beneath-the-briefs-podcast. Episodes of season 3 will be uploaded to the PHNTX website in Spanish following the English episode release.

PHNTX’s Community Engagement Team is looking for sponsors and guests for future episodes. Anyone interested in learning more about sponsorship or appearance opportunities or submitting questions to be discussed on episodes should contact the team at PACE@prismntx.org.