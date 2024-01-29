The U.S. Association of Prides last Friday, Jan. 26, unveiled its new logo “embodying the organization’s commitment to unity, vibrancy and collaboration,” according to a press release from the organization billed as “the leading advocate and supporter of LGBTQ+ Pride organizations across the U.S.”

The new logo is “refreshed branding” that “symbolizes a pivotal moment in USA Pride’s journey toward fostering a stronger national identity for the Pride movement,” the press release said.

Eve Keller, USA Prides co-president, said, “Our previous logo served us well, but as the Pride movement continues to evolve and expand, we felt the need for a visual identity that truly embodies the energy and diversity of our organization. This new logo displays our mission to empower the vibrant tapestry of Pride organizations across the country.”

USA Prides worked with Ayokay, “a digital marketing agency known for its innovative approach to branding,” to come up with the design for the new logo, according to the press release. And “Ayokay understood our vision from the outset,” said Ron deHarte, USA Prides co-president. “Their expertise and dedication have been instrumental in bringing a logo to life that not only represents our core values but also serves as a unifying symbol for our members.”

The new logo includes chain links “to represent unity and strength amongst Pride organizations across the country,” with the colors most saturated at the intersection of the links, which are “the strongest part of a chain link.” The saturated purple at the intersection of the links is repeated in the word “Prides.”

USA Prides unveiled the new logo at its annual national conference held last weekend in Las Vegas. USA Prides currently has more than 120 member organizations across 35 U.S. states and territories, including in Texas, Pride Frisco, El Paso Sun City Pride, New Faces of Pride LLC, Pride Corpus Christi, Pride San Antonio and The Woodlands Pride. For more information, visit USAPrides.org.

— Tammye Nash