Unleashed LGBTQ, the virtual networking event beginning Thursday, March 25, offers a lineup of 30 presenters, ranging from elected officials to nonprofit leaders, from activists to entertainers. For more information and to register for the event, visit the website at UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

PRESENTERS are:

• Openly gay Pennsylvania state Rep. and lieutenant governor candidate Brian Sims speaking on the “Blue Wave.”

• Comedian and singer Matteo Lane, with Henry Kopenski, in “Streisand at the Bon Soir.”

• Transgender actress and activist Carmen Carrera presenting “Venture Vixen.”

• Choreographer/dancer Gravity Balmain presenting a voguing tutorial in “Falling for Ballroom.”

• James Berglund with Gilead Pharmaceuticals speaking on using Descovy for PrEP.

• Celia Sandhya Daniels, an Asian-Indian trans entrepreneur, public speaker and activist spealomh pm “#Bathroom2Boardroom.”

• Andy Kraut of Grindr speaking on “Grind and Shine.”

• Openly gay former professional football player Michael Sam speaking on “Courage off the field.”

• Lana Kairos, head of leadership development at Cruise, speaking about resolve.

• Stacey Chosed, CEO for LEAGUE AT&T, speaking on representation in the workplace.

• Matt Skallerud, president of Pink Media, speaking on LGBTQ marketing.

• A fashion show featuiring the 2021 spring/summer collection of AD Addicted.

• Fran Dunaway, ceo of Tom Boy X.

• Mike Page, casting director and member of Casting Society of America.

• Steve Levin, co-founder and managing partner at Commando marketing firm, speaking on hyper-localization.

• Wadooah Wali, executive producer, writer, director and storyteller, speaking on “Practical Magic.”

• Singer J.R. Price.

• Ben+Sion, “The Globetrotter Guys,” speaking on traveling the world.

• Comic Daniel Webb.

• “Crafty Queen” Lio Botello on “Something Sweet.”

• Country singer Kameron Ross.

• Conrad DeBaillon with DIFFA Dallas Young Professionals on being “young and hungry.”

• The team from Revry, free stream,ing LGBTQ TV, on the future of queer streaming.

• Boxer and activist Martin Stark on “fighting for equality.”

• Alex Rodriguez with “On The Rocks.”

• Leon Wu with Sharpe speaking on “a fit for every-body.”

• Erik Vasquez with Ride speaking on “slippery when wet.”

• Boxer and activist Danny Boy on “fighting for equality.”

• Melissa Grove, executive director of Legacy Counseling.

• Wesley Smoot, creator of Unleashed and author of Wesley’s Homo Erotic Cookbook.

SCHEDULE (all times are Central Time)

Thursday

10 a.m.: Celia Sandhya Daniels

11 a.m.: Melissa Grove

Noon: Conrad DeBaillon

2 p.m.: Kalki Subramaiam with the Sahodari Foundation.

3 p.m.: Wesley Smoot on a new era of LGBTQ marketing.

4 p.m.: Matt Skallerud

5 p.m.: Martin Stark

6 p.m.: Leo Botello cooking tutorial

7 p.m.: Daniel Webb with Nicholas Snow of Promohomo TV

8 p.m.: J.R. Price

Friday

10 a.m.: The Globetrotter Guys interview with Brandon Schultz

11 a.m. Lana Kairos

Noon: Steve Levin1 p.m. James Berglund

1:30 p.m. Fran Dunaway

2 p.m.: Stacey Chosed

3 p.m.: Andy Kraut

4 p.m. Revry Panel Discussion

5 p.m.: Brian Sims

6 p.m. Addicted Virtual Fashion Showcase

7 p.m.: Ride Bodyworx Virtual Happy Hour

8 p.m.: Michael Sam

9 p.m.: Matteo Lane with Henry Koperski

Saturday

10 a.m.: Danny Boy UK

11 a.m.: Mike Page

2 p.m.: Wadooah Wali

3 p.m.: Gianna Luxxe makeup tutorial

5 p.m.: Carmen Carrera

6 p.m.: Leon Wu

7 p.m.: Gravity Balmain

8 p.m.: Kameron Ross