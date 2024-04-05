One coffeeshop brings the community together

MELISSA WHITLER | Staff Writer

editor@dallasvoice.com

These days, coffee shops have become more than just a place to get your morning caffeine. They’re also spaces to gather and find community. Located in the Gayborhood, Union Coffee has become a hub for LGBTQ folks in Dallas.

The shop opened in 2012, sponsored by the Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, and has flourished since its opening. In addition to serving delicious drinks, the coffee shop works to support the local community.

Touted as “the most generous cup of coffee in Dallas,” the proof is in the brewing as they donate more than $25,000 a year to care for the unsheltered population of Dallas. The second to last Saturday of each month is their shot of generosity, where 15 percent of all sales go to a local nonprofit.

Union is a welcoming and inclusive space for the LGBTQ people, and many of the staff are part of the community. You’ll find plenty of Pride flags all throughout the year. When you walk into the shop, you’ll find information on events and happenings in Oak Lawn as well as rainbow Union shirts and baked goods. And with free wi-fi and plenty of accessible outlets, you can plug in and get some work done at Union.

The coffeeshop does live up to its name as a wonderful space to connect with community. The inside of the building features meeting rooms that can be reserved for local groups. Union supports three worshipping communities as well as a space to share stories and embrace vulnerability.

Outside there is an expansive lawn where customers can relax and mingle on picnic tables. It is an outstanding place to enjoy the sun and see some cute dogs. On weekends you can find the lawn filled with backyard markets featuring local artists and crafters.