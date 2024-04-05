3 Dallasites among Beard Award nominees

From Staff Reports

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday, April 3, announced nominees in the restaurant and chef categories for the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards in a ceremony at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Nominees include six restaurants or individuals in Texas plus five regional nominees for Best Chef in Texas. Of those 11 total nominees, three are Dallas-based.

The winners will be revealed at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Tickets for the Restaurant and Chef Awards go on sale Tuesday, April 9. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the organization’s website at JamesBeard.org.

Dallas nominees are David Uygur of Lucia for Best Chef, Gemma for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker and Misti Norris of Petra & the Beast for Best Chef in Texas.

Other Texas-based nominees are Convenience West in Marfa and Mixtli in San Antonio for Outstanding Restaurant; Barbs-B-Q in Lockhart for Best New Restaurant; Las Ramblas in Brownsville for Outstanding Bar; and Emmanuel Chavez with Tatemó in Houston, Christopher Cullum with Cullum’s Attaboy in San Antonio, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel with Birdie’s in Austin and Ana Liz Pulido with Ana Liz Taqueria in Mission for Best Chef in Texas.

Find a complete list of the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef nominees visit JamesBeard.org/Awards.