Washington, D.C. — The United States Senate confirmed two historic LGBTQ presidential nominees by unanimous consent. Gina Ortiz Jones, confirmed for under secretary of the Air Force, will be the first out lesbian to serve as under secretary of a military branch. Shawn Skelly, confirmed as assistant secretary of defense for readiness, will be the highest-ranking out transgender defense official in U.S. history.

Mayor Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Institute, said the following about the confirmations, “Gina and Shawn served their country when living openly could result in discharge and a lost career, so their ascension to key leadership positions is a powerful moment for those service members who served or continue to serve in silence.”

She said their confirmations will transform perceptions of LGBTQ people within the ranks of the U.S. military, but also among the leaders of militaries we work with around the world. While they were confirmed because of their unquestionable qualifications and experience, they symbolize our continued progress and will further disrupt any lingering notion that LGBTQ people are somehow unfit to serve.

Jones is an Air Force and Iraq War veteran and former candidate for congress who ran for a west Texas seat. She was an intelligence analyst for U.S. Africa Command and a senior strategic planner and then special advisor to the deputy director for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Skelly is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and retired with the rank of commander. She was special assistant to the under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics at the U.S. Department of Defense and a commissioner to the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service.

Jones and Skelly are two of more than 200 LGBTQ political appointees to the administration of President Joe Biden — including at least 12 currently serving in the Department of Defense. Also nominated and awaiting a confirmation hearing is Sue Fulton, a retired U.S. Army captain, who is nominated to be assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.

Victory Institute’s Presidential Appointments Initiative works with the administration to recommend and advocate for qualified LGBTQ leaders ready to serve in the administration — including Jones and Skelly. Victory Institute aims to help the Biden administration become the most LGBTQ-inclusive in U.S. history.

In 2013, Eric Fanning became the first out LGBTQ person to ever serve as under secretary of a military branch when he was confirmed as under secretary of the Air Force. Fanning again made history in 2016 when he was confirmed as secretary of the Army.

— from staff reports