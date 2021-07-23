Compiled by David Webb

Argentina gives third gender option for non-binary people

ARGENTINA — A presidential decree has ordered a non-specific option for gender declarations on official government documents to benefit people who do not identify as male or female.

President Alberto Fernandez celebrated the decree at the Bicentennial Museum. An “X” will signify a third-gender option that can mean non-binary, indeterminate or any other meaning that does not fall under the male-female binary.

Fernandez called for respect of all identities. “The state should not care about the sex of its citizens,” he said. The Argentine LGBT Federation called the decree a “historic advance in the matter of rights.”

Chilean Senate passes marriage equality bill

CHILE — Legislation approving same-sex marriage is headed to the House of Representatives after the Senate approved it July 21.

The vote comes about a month after President Sebastian Pifiera announced the supports marriage equality. Same-sex couples in Chile gained the right to enter into civil unions in 2015.

The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation has lobbied for marriage equality and adoption rights for same-sex couples since filing a lawsuit in 2012 on the behalf of three same-sex couples seeking to get married.

Chinese official condemns Hong Kong TV drama featuring gay relationship

CHINA — Anti-gay lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu called a new Hong Kong television drama “Ossan’s Love” a danger to traditional family values.

The lawmaker who was speaking at a book fair has stirred up anti-gay controversy in the past by claiming that same-sex relationships pose a threat to China’s national security. He accused the show of promoting childless families.

The drama is a remake of a popular Japanese drama. LGBTQ groups praised the show for representing gay characters fairly.

UK to advocate for human rights reforms in Guyana

GUYANA — The United Kingdom plans to lobby the South American nation’s government to offer more protection to LGBTQ citizens, abolish the death penalty and decriminalize suicide.

Jane Miller, the newly-appointed British High Commissioner to Guyana, told President Irfaan Ali about the new agenda in a speech during her installation at his office. “I believe that through constructive dialogue that we can learn each other’s perspectives and take meaningful steps forward,” she said.

No death sentences have been carried out since 1997, but the nation has continued to impose death sentences. Guyana would become the final South American country to abolish the death penalty.

Hungary to hold referendum on teaching homosexuality in schools

HUNGARY — Voters will be asked to weigh in on a new law that bans discussion of homosexuality and gender reassignment to minors in public schools.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s office announced the referendum will be held later this year or in early 2022. It is designed to gauge public support for the law that has drawn condemnation for the European Union.

Voters will be asked if school teachers should be allowed to talk about sexuality to children without parental consent and whether children should be exposed to sexual content.

Lutheran Church in Norway holds name-change ceremony for transgender woman

NORWAY — A name-changer ceremony for a 49-year-old transgender woman in a Lutheran Church became the first such event in a place of worship in the country.

Elin Stillingen legally changed her name and gender last year, but she wanted it to be celebrated in the church where she is a member. She called it “coming out of the closet as a Christian.”

Church pastor Stein Ovesen planned the ceremony with the Stensveen Foundation, an organization supporting LGBTQ people. He acknowledged the event was opposed by conservative members of the country’s clergy.

New liberal official replaces anti-gay zealot in Ugandan Parliament

UGANDA — President Yoweri Museveni appointed progressive lawyer Adolf Mwesige as the new Clerk of Parliament, which some observers believe is a signal that the legal body could become less anti-gay.

Museveni replaces Rebecca Kadaga, an anti-gay former Parliament speaker who in 2013 announced she wanted to give the nation a Christmas gift in the form of an anti-homosexuality bill. The bill that included life imprisonment for homosexuality activity passed five days before Christmas that year.

The new stance by the government is thought to be an effort to appease the Biden Administration that is viewed as gay-friendly.

Gay African rugby player to remain safe in UK

UNITED KINGDOM — Gay rugby player Ken Macharia, 41, who moved from Kenya a decade ago to escape persecution was granted refugee status.

A judge ruled that Macharia would be at great risk if he was deported. Homosexual activity is illegal in Kenya and punishable by heavy jail sentences.

The Bristol Bisons RFC where Macharia is a member started a campaign to stop his deportation in 2016.