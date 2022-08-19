The Turtle Creek Chorale traveled to New York last month where they premiered Dreamland: Tulsa 1921 at Carnegie Hall to standing ovations on July 9. The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus performed with the chorale, and soloists Denise Lee, singing “The Journey Isn’t Over,” and Major Attaway, performing “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” brought down the house as well. (Photos courtesy of Dan Wright with Turtle Creek Chorale and David Taffet of Dallas Voice)

The Turtle Creek Chorale’s 22nd season, Forward, includes three concerts. The group has moved its season to coincide with the calendar year, meaning it kicks off its 2022 season with a throwback to the age of disco balls and bell bottoms in October, then ends the season with its signature holiday concert in December.

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas has also announced the dates of its new season of concerts, so there is no shortage of opportunities to hear amazing voices throughout the next year.

Turtle Creek Chorale’s Forward season:

Oct. 8 and 9: That ’70s Show — A Sing-Along Sensation

Attendees are invited to sing along with the chorus in this show at McFarlin Auditorium that will feature some disco icons, big hits and a tribute to the late Olivia Newton John.

Nov. 6: Words — A Small Ensemble Showcase

In this concert at First Presbyterian Church, TCC’s small vocal ensembles will present the regional premiere of Seven Last Words of the Unarmed by Atlanta-based composer Joel Thompson along with other pieces that explore the power of words.

Dec. 17 and 19: Love is All You Need

TCC’s annual holiday concert will first be performed at First United Methodist Church Richardson followed by a performance at the Meyerson.

TWCD season:

Oct. 16: Suffrage Cantata

Dec. 4: Holiday Rhythms

March 25: Voices of Women 8

May 2023: Tapestry International

