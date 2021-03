The Chorale released a 15-minute mini-concert recorded at the Hall of State and in West Dallas as well as from home. The video was prepared for the American Choral Director’s national conference and premiered last night at the “Welcome to Dallas” virtual ACDA concert.

This mini-concert — only 15 minutes — showcases powerful pieces from composers/arrangers Andrea Ramsey, Andre Thomas, and Susan Brumfield.

Click here to watch the concert on YouTube if the embed below doesn’t work.

— David Taffet

x