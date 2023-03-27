The Fort Worth venue Tulips began posting on its socials today that the staff has been notified of people going there to protest Monday night’s Sips and Quips Trivia and Drag Show hosted by Salem Moon. After the venue’s post about the show on Sunday, more than 150 comments followed with many criticizing the venue. The comments targeted the fact that Sips and Quips is listed as a all-ages show.

The show will go on with doors scheduled at 7 p.m. and what was normally a trivia show has now turned into a benefit with all proceeds from the night benefiting the Fort Worth-based organization LGBTQ SAVES, a resource and haven for queer youth.

The social organization Local Queer got word and posted this earler on its Instagram.

In response to the goings-on, host Salem Moon posted this IG Live about the plan to continue with the show. The performer hosts the show regularly and said that the venue will double down for Monday night and invites all supporters to come out. Salem Moon recently hosted a mixer at last weekend’s BearDance during Texas Bear Round-up.

