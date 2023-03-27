Less than a month after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed into law two pieces of legislation targeting the LGBTQ community, superstar — and LGBTQ ally — Madonna today (Monday, March 27) announced that she is adding Nashville, Tenn., to the list of cities on her upcoming Celebration world tour, along with seven other new stops, CNN reports.

She called Tennessee’s two new laws “unfounded and pathetic.” Lee signed both laws — one restricting public drag performances and the other prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender minors — On March 2. Similar legislation is currently being considered by lawmakers here in Texas, too.

Madona issued a statement declaring that “the oppression of the LGBTQ+ community is not only unacceptable and inhuman, [it is also] making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.”

She ended her announcement saying she will “see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community.”

The tour will feature a “one-of-a-kind experience” from Bob the Drag Queen at every stop, including the newly-set Dec. 22 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The tour kicks off July 18 in Seattle and includes stops Sept. 13-14 in Houston, Sept. 18-19 in Dallas and Sept. 21-22 in Austin. Tickets are available online now at LiveNation.com and at TicketMaster.com.

It’s also worth noting that while Republicans in the Tennessee state legislature are busy banning health care for trans kids and restricting drag shows, reports are that a 28-year-old woman armed with TWO ASSAULT RIFLES AND A HANDGUN killed at least three children and three adults at a private Christian school for grades pre-K through sixth grade. The shooter is believed to have been a student at the school at some point.

— Tammye Nash