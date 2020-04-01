We don’t usually do traffic reports, but this one involves toilet paper. And it’s not an April Fool joke.

Although a truck carrying a load of toilet paper crashed and burned on I-45 near Dallas early this morning (April 1), the loss won’t affect local store shelves. The truck was coming from Alabama and headed to San Antonio.

The driver and his dog escaped injury. Police reported that the driver was looking for a rest stop to sleep after passing a Rockwall truck stop that was full.

I-45 in Hutchins was closed while crews wiped up the mess. For all of you toilet paper hoarders, keep panicking.

— David Taffet