The Trinity Railway Express will return to its pre-pandemic service schedule beginning next Monday, Oct. 19, while the Saturday schedule remains the same, officials with Trinity Metro and Dallas Area Rapid Transit announced today (Thursday, Oct. 15).

“For the safety of our customers, the TRE will continue our enhanced cleaning protocols, including the use of hospital-grade spray disinfectant, foaming germicidal cleaner and disinfecting wipes on all high-touch surfaces,” according to a statement released today by Trinity Metro and DART. “Face coverings over both the mouth and nose will continue to be required when riding TRE services.”

— Tammye Nash