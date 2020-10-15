The Round-Up Saloon on Cedar Springs Road will reopen soon, according to owner Alan Pierce. He’s made arrangements with a food truck to allow it to operate as a restaurant/bar.

Speaking to Spectrum Local News in San Antonio, he said, “We’ll open at probably 25 percent, and then move up to 50 in a week or two, maybe, as we get comfortable. This is a new experience with this food thing.”

Everyone entering the bar will be required to wear a mask. They’ll allow only 40 people on the dance floor with masks. The only time masks will come off in the bar will be when sitting at tables eating. Normal capacity at the Round-Up is 850.

We’ll update this post when we confirm the actual opening date.

— David Taffet