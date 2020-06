Last week, we reported that TITAS/Dance Unbound would open its upcoming season with a performance by MOMIX. This week, the troupe announced that due to a scheduling conflict MOMIX would be postponed. In its place, New York City’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet, pictured, will open the season on Oct. 1–17. Like all the other companies in the season, CCB is an American company with longstanding ties to TITAS.

— Arnold Wayne Jones