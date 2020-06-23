The extravagant Lorenzo Hotel south of Downtown is doing its part to celebrate Pride, while still recognizing pandemic safeguards. And what better way than a Skate and Disco Party. The event, set for this Friday, will have a live DJ and cash bar for food and drinks, and the hotel is offering a discounted nightly rate on rooms (use promo code PROPRD on the website). Stick around Saturday and Sunday for Sip & Swim by the pool. Lace up your skates, blades or dancing shoes … and don’t forget to dress to impress (including a mask).

— Arnold Wayne Jones