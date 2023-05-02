TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND has been presenting Dallas audiences with diverse dance and performing arts organizations for 40 years. The last 15 have been in partnership with the AT&T Performing Arts Center (ATTPAC). TITAS will recognize that partnership and ATTPAC’s contribution this Saturday at TITAS’ annual Command Performance and Gala held at the Winspear Opera House.

TITAS will honor the center with the Tom Adams Award of Appreciation for Dedication to TITAS and the Arts. Named after the organization’s co-founder, the award recognizes “individuals or entities that go above and beyond in supporting the company’s mission and Dallas arts community.”

“Sixteen years ago, just before the Center opened its doors for the first time, a conversation about cultural collaboration was started between the Center and TITAS, and the co-producing partnership was born,” Charles Santos, Artistic and Executive Director of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND, said in a press release. “Now with almost 15 years of innovative, successful co-producing partnership still in play, our two organizations have become a national model of the power of cultural collaboration.”

From TITAS:

For 15 years, AT&T Performing Arts Center has been instrumental in the success of TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND through its co-producing partnership by providing performance spaces, artistic partnership and access to resources that have allowed the organization to thrive. This “CoPro” continues to present landmark works of performance art and is the series consistently bringing international artists to the Center. The Center has consistently demonstrated its commitment to advancing the arts in Dallas by supporting the development of diverse and emerging dance companies that TITAS brings to their stages and to helping establish business partnerships to support these artists. Together, TITAS and the Center have been able to bring luminous performances and unique premieres to Dallas including Twyla Tharp’s 50th U.S. Anniversary Tour and debuts of companies from Canada, China, France/Algeria, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, the U.S., and beyond.

“By any measurement, this has been a remarkable relationship that has enriched the offerings of each organization, and even more importantly has provided one unforgettable artistic moment after another in North Texas,” Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center mentioned in the release. “When you see the consistent caliber of excellence that Charles Santos and TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND bring to Dallas audiences from across the globe, it just reinforces for me why this partnership has worked so well over the past 15 years.”

Santos stated, “Together, we continue to bring the boldest and most intriguing artists from around the world to Dallas – expanding access to world-class art for residents and strengthening Dallas as a city for international art. We are honored to work with the AT&T Performing Arts Center, and we look forward to many more years of partnership.

For more than 20 seasons, Santos has served as TITAS’ director. He was also named Dallas Voice’s LGBTQ Person of the Year in 2021 for his action in navigating TITAS through the pandemic as well as assisting other arts groups do the same.

For this year’s Command Performance, 12 works curated by Santos will be performed by international artists and will feature James Whiteside and Skyler Brandt of American Ballet Theatre, Yuan Yuan Tan and Tiit Helimets of San Francisco Ballet, Sway, MOMIX, pictured, Derek Dunn and Chisako Oga of Boston Ballet. The night will also feature a specially-commissioned piece for the night.

The gala is chaired by Ann Margolin and Jane Margolin and will feature a champagne reception on the Winspear stage with a special performance. The performing artists will also be in attendance.

Command Performance and Gala is open to the public and tickets can still be purchased here.

–Rich Lopez