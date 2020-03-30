In a sign of normalcy, TITAS/Dance Unbound has announced the its Command Performance and Gala — one of the highlights of the dance season and a thrilling constant in the performing arts landscape of Dallas — will return on Aug. 29 (pending, of course, CDC and governmental gathering guidelines). Sadly, the remainder of TITAS’ 2-19–20 season has been canceled.

The annual performance-based fundraiser brings together a slate of international dance artists for a concert that often includes ballet, modern, experimental and world dance genres under one roof. The companies performing have yet to be announced, but it is definitely something to look forward to on the arts horizon.

— Arnold Wayne Jones