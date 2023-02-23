Tickets to win the 2023 all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB 250W SUV being raffled off at this year’s Black Tie Dinner are on sale now. Tickets are $100 each. The vehicle for the raffle is provided by Park Place Motorcars Dallas.

Get your ticket here.

Sponsorships for the 42nd annual Black Tie Dinner, happening Oct. 28 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, are also available now, starting at $6,000. See sponsorship opportunities here.

In a statement issued Feb. 21, the Black Tie board explained that individual ticket prices are going up this year to $500, with full tables available for $5,000, while individual Sapphire-level sponsorships are increasing to $6,000, and corporate sponsorships are starting at the Ruby level at $10,000.

The board, noting that this is the first time since 2014 ticket and sponsorship prices have gone up, explained that the increases were necessary to offset food and beverage costs, which have risen 35 percent in the last nine years.

— Tammye Nash