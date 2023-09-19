Horror drag icons The Boulet Brothers announced in a press release Tuesday that the fifth season of their reality competition show The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula will premiere Tuesday, Oct. 31 on Shudder and AMC+. According to the release, this season will be “the biggest and baddest yet, boasting a brand-new state-of-the-art set, an army of new talented crew members, the most diverse cast in the show’s history.” The brothers will also take over as the show’s directors.

“With season 5, we are beginning a new and innovative new chapter of the show, and we’ve retooled and updated the format in an incredibly exciting way,” Dracmorda, one half of the Boulet Brothers, said in the release.

Swanthula, the other brother, declared the show is going back to basics to focus on the competition.

“Nobody is going to sail the ship with more passion than us, so we’ve taken over as the show’s directors for season 5, and we’ve brought in some incredibly talented new team members who are really elevating what you will see on screen,” Swanthula added. “ This is the best-looking season of the show yet, and I can’t wait for fans to see these new competitors. They are truly the most impressive drag artists I have ever seen on-screen.”

The season will feature guest judges such as writer / director Kevin Smith, musician Jazmin Bean, and Scream star Matthew Lillard and appearances from past season winners and stars Victoria Elizabeth Black, Dahli, and Koco Caine.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with The Boulet Brothers to bring Shudder subscribers an all-new season of their beloved Dragula, which is set to be bigger and more outrageous than ever,” said AMC Networks’ Executive Vice President of Streaming, Courtney Thomasma, “Can’t think of a better way to celebrate Halloween – one of our very favorite days of the year – and to keep the season alive and the party going for the rest of the year!”

–Rich Lopez