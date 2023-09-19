Lucky’s to serve up fair fare specials

Beginning Sept. 29, Lucky’s will be in the mood for the State Fair of Texas. While the Oak Lawn diner may not be serving up Deep Fried Pho or Biscoff Delight – both Big Texas Choice Award winners – the restaurant will feature the one State Fair staple we all care about: corn dogs.

The restaurant will offer a State Fair Corn Dog special beginning next week. Lucky’s will serve two corn dogs with fries for $10.99. And to add to the vibe, the restaurant will also serve Cotton Candy Pilsner from Texas Ale Project for $5.50.

Oops..a day late but Komodo Dallas Monday service has begun

Komodo officially began its Monday dinner service featuring its signature dishes of Peking Duck, Lobster Dynamite Roll, Crispy Texas Quail, Money Bag Dunplings, Daring (plant based) Chicken, as well as its selection of craft cocktails and all its desserts. You have to wait a week now though since the restaurant started Monday service yesterday. For reservations, click here.

The restaurant will also observe National Dumpling Day with a dumpling masterclass which includes a pre-fixe dinner and cocktails after the lesson. Komodo executive chefs will provide both a history of the food and then instruct on the art of dumpling making.

The interactive and exclusive masterclass will take place on Tuesday, September 26 and will also include a 6-course dim sum dinner, 2 cocktail pairings, a gift to commemorate the experience plus a dumpling masterclass certificate of completion. Tickets are at $125 per person and can be purchased here.

–Rich Lopez