Texas Health Action is teaming up with Walgreens to open its first Dallas clinic, set to open in early 2022, according to a statement released this week. The THA Dallas clinic, to be called Kind Clinic, will be located inside the Walgreens store at 3802 Cedar Springs Road.

THA is “a community-informed non-profit dedicated to providing access to culturally affirming, quality health services in a safe and supportive environment,” according to the press release. Kind Clinic will offer sexual health services such as HIV testing and care, access to HIV PrEP and PEP (post-exposure prophylaxis), STI testing and treatment and gender-affirming care.

Christopher Hamilton, THA’s chief executive officer, said, “Our approach to care is about prioritizing kindness and eradicating stigma around sexual health. By bringing together Kind Clinic’s experienced team with Walgreens HIV-trained pharmacists at the same location, we are poised to offer services to help patients overcome the persistent barriers they face to effective sexual health and HIV care.”

Rick Fernandez, registered pharmacist and regional healthcare director for Greater Texas, Walgreens, added, “Walgreens has been supporting people living with and at-risk for HIV since the start of the epidemic 40 years ago, and is pleased to partner with well-known and trusted organizations like Texas Health Action to bring new HIV and sexual health services to the Dallas area.”

According to the THA press release, Dallas County had the second-highest number of people living with HIV as well as the second highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the state in 2019. “In the Dallas area, those living with HIV face persistent barriers to effective HIV care including stigma, prejudice and access to affordable services,” the press release said.

Kind Clinic Dallas will be THA’s fourth clinic in Texas and the first Kind Clinic to operate within a Walgreens retail location. The organization currently operates clinics in Austin and San Antonio. For more information about Kind Clinic or to make an appointment, visit KindClinic.org.

— Tammye Nash