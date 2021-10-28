A fire in the alley behind Alexandre’s during the bar’s happy hour today (Wednesday, Oct. 27) left the club without electricity. But no one was injured, and there was no damage to the interior of the club, according to owner Lee Daugherty.

The photo above and the video below, recorded by Clinton Kemp, were provided to Dallas Voice by Daugherty.

“Thanks to everyone who joined us at happy hour today, thankfully no one was hurt and everyone remained calm and supportive,” a post on Alexandre’s Facebook page noted. “Alexandre’s is without power and awaiting Oncor to access damages; we’ll be closed this evening. Please follow the page for future announcements.”

Daugherty said the fire at his bar, located at 4026 Cedar Springs Road, was the latest of several that have been set in the gayborhood area recently. He also said he was told authorities have a suspect in the string of fires.

Daugherty, who announced earlier today on his Facebook page that he has COVID-19, was monitoring the situation from his home.

— Tammye Nash