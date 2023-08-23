Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, was arrested last week and charged with threatening to kill U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, along with all Democrats in Washington and every LGBTQ person, according to reports by KHOU-11 and other sources.

Judge Chutkan is the judge overseeing the Washington, D.C. case against Trump in which he faces four federal charges associated with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection there. It is one of four cases in which Trump has been indicted; he has also been indicted in Florida in connection with his mishandling of classified documents, in Georgia for trying to interfere with the 2021 presidential election there and in Manhattan on charges related to his payoff of Stormy Daniels.

A fifth indictment over election interference is reportedly coming in Arizona.

Rep. Jackson Lee is a longtime Democratic congresswoman currently running for mayor of Houston. Alvinis located just southwest of Houston.

Prosecutors say that on Aug. 5, just before 8 p.m., Shry called Chutkan’s chambers in D.C. and went on a threatening rant, starting the call by using a racial epithet to reference Chutkan before threatening to “kill anyone who went after former President Trump.”

She then went on to say “We want to kill Sheila Jackson Lee,” court records say, before going on to threaten D.C. Democrats, LGBTQ people and more: “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly. You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

After investigators traced the call Shry, special agents with Homeland Security went to her home in Alvin. She agreed to questioning and admitted making the call but said she had no intention of going to D.C. or to Houston to carry out her threat.

But, she told agents, if Jackson Lee went to Alvin, “then we need to worry.”

Shry faces charges of “transmission in interstate of foreign commerce of any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another,” which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years. A federal judge last week ordered her held without bail after noting that she had been charged four times in the last year for similar incidents, including two cases in which she has already been convicted and served jail time.

Another bond hearing is set for Sept. 13.

— Tammye Nash