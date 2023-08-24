Galileo Church in Mansfield has launched the North Texas TRANSportation Network. NTTN provides travel grants for families seeking out-of-state health care for their trans and gender-diverse minors and is a direct response to passage of SB 14, the trans healthcare ban.

The website notes that getting out of state from here, whether by air or car, is expensive. NTTN is a network of individuals and organizations working together to support families of trans and gender-diverse youth.

Apply for help, donate and volunteer information is available at NorthTexasTransportationNetwork.org.

— David Taffet