After last week’s historic Bostock ruling that includes gender identity and sexual orientation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Rafael McDonnell contacted Rep. Rafael Anchia’s office. He suggested the Oak Lawn representative contact the Texas Association of School Boards to encourage them to change model policies on employment nondiscrimination and to do so as soon as possible since districts are hiring for next school year.

Anchia took the suggestion one step farther and included all members of the Texas Legislature’s LGBT caucus.

Mansfield ISD, featured in a story in Dallas Voice two weeks ago for settling a lawsuit for its discriminatory hiring practices, is scheduled to vote tonight (Monday, June 22) to revise its nondiscrimination policy.

Here’s the text of the letter sent by caucus members:

Lee Lentz-Edwards

President

Texas Association of School Boards

P.O. Box 400

Austin, Texas 78767-0400 RE: REQUEST FOR REVISED DIA (LOCAL) MODEL POLICY President Edwards: Following Monday’s landmark United States Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, we write to request that the Texas Association of School Boards expedite the release of a revised DIA (local) model policy covering employment nondiscrimination in Texas public schools. Based on the ruling from the Court, this revised policy should contain language that sexual orientation and gender identity are protected from discrimination in the workplace. Considering that many districts are in the process of hiring teachers and staff members for the 2020-2021 school year, and that only a handful of districts across Texas have adopted inclusive language on their own, this update is critically important for both ISD human relations personnel and prospective employees. Thank you for your service and continued leadership. Sincerely,

Rep. Mary Gonzalez

Rep. Julie Johnson

Rep. Celia Israel

Rep. Jessica Gonzalez

Rep. Erin Zwiener

Rep. Alma Allen

Rep. Rafael Anchia

Rep. Michelle Beckley

Rep. Diego Bernal

Rep. Cesar Blanco

Rep. Gina Calanni

Rep. Garnet Coleman

Rep. Nicole Collier

Rep. Phillip Cortez

Rep. Sarah Davis

Rep. Art Fierro

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

Rep. Vicki Goodwin

Rep. Ana Hernandez

Rep. Donna Howard

Rep. Gina Hinojosa

Rep. Mando Martinez

Rep. Joe Moody

Rep. Christina Morales

Rep. Pancho Nevarez

Rep. Lina Ortega

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez

Rep. Jon Rosenthal

Rep. James Talarico

Rep. Chris Turner

Rep. Armando Walle

Rep. Gene Wu

CC: The Honorable Mike Morath, Commissioner of Education