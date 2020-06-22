After last week’s historic Bostock ruling that includes gender identity and sexual orientation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Rafael McDonnell contacted Rep. Rafael Anchia’s office. He suggested the Oak Lawn representative contact the Texas Association of School Boards to encourage them to change model policies on employment nondiscrimination and to do so as soon as possible since districts are hiring for next school year.
Anchia took the suggestion one step farther and included all members of the Texas Legislature’s LGBT caucus.
Mansfield ISD, featured in a story in Dallas Voice two weeks ago for settling a lawsuit for its discriminatory hiring practices, is scheduled to vote tonight (Monday, June 22) to revise its nondiscrimination policy.
Here’s the text of the letter sent by caucus members:
Lee Lentz-Edwards
President
Texas Association of School Boards
P.O. Box 400
Austin, Texas 78767-0400
RE: REQUEST FOR REVISED DIA (LOCAL) MODEL POLICY
President Edwards:
Following Monday’s landmark United States Supreme Court ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, we write to request that the Texas Association of School Boards expedite the release of a revised DIA (local) model policy covering employment nondiscrimination in Texas public schools.
Based on the ruling from the Court, this revised policy should contain language that sexual orientation and gender identity are protected from discrimination in the workplace. Considering that many districts are in the process of hiring teachers and staff members for the 2020-2021 school year, and that only a handful of districts across Texas have adopted inclusive language on their own, this update is critically important for both ISD human relations personnel and prospective employees.
Thank you for your service and continued leadership.
Sincerely,
Rep. Mary Gonzalez
Rep. Julie Johnson
Rep. Celia Israel
Rep. Jessica Gonzalez
Rep. Erin Zwiener
Rep. Alma Allen
Rep. Rafael Anchia
Rep. Michelle Beckley
Rep. Diego Bernal
Rep. Cesar Blanco
Rep. Gina Calanni
Rep. Garnet Coleman
Rep. Nicole Collier
Rep. Phillip Cortez
Rep. Sarah Davis
Rep. Art Fierro
Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins
Rep. Vicki Goodwin
Rep. Ana Hernandez
Rep. Donna Howard
Rep. Gina Hinojosa
Rep. Mando Martinez
Rep. Joe Moody
Rep. Christina Morales
Rep. Pancho Nevarez
Rep. Lina Ortega
Rep. Eddie Rodriguez
Rep. Jon Rosenthal
Rep. James Talarico
Rep. Chris Turner
Rep. Armando Walle
Rep. Gene Wu
CC: The Honorable Mike Morath, Commissioner of Education