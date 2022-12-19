The morning after The Teddy Bear Party, attendees (and some of their kiddos) returned to the Echo Lounge to bag up the bears that they donated to Cook Children’s Hospital. Children’s Health, the usual recipient, canceled its trans health program, so the sponsors changed hospitals. The party collected 2,101 bears that give hospitalized children comfort. Doctors often explain procedures to children by demonstrating on the bears. Next year’s party will return to Echo Lounge on Dec. 9. (Photo by Bryan Chatlien)
Organizers and sponsors (Chad Mantooth/Dallas Voice)
DJ Ben Bakson and DJ Dan Slater (Chad Mantooth/Dallas Voice)