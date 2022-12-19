NEW YEAR’S EVE

Queer DJs get in the mix at EDM fest Lights All Nights NYE Bash

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Christmas is still a couple of days away, but it’s already time to start figuring out those New Year’s Eve plans. There are reservations to be made, and outfits to choose. Before ringing in the new year proper, get the holiday started with the EDM music festival Lights All Night NYE Bash by Disco Donnie Presents.

Lights All Nights happens at Dallas Market Hall on Dec. 29 and 30. The lineup includes a roster of DJs and performers including two LGBTQ artists.

Denver- and Detroit-based Griz puts a new twist on his mixing. The gay DJ not only spins his tunes, he plays the saxophone alongside them. The producer, songwriter and DJ released his sixth album, Rainbow Brain, in 2021 and dropped his collab with Zeds Dead, “Ecstasy of Soul,” just this month.

Spacebass queen Lucii told her story last year on National Coming Out Day via her Instagram where she mentioned how having a “hot babysitter” helped her figure out that she was not straight. Her identity, though, was no secret to her fans with whom she shares her queerness as well as music on her socials.

The singer recently released the single “Sleeping Pills,” which EDM.com described as “a cathartic chorus with gut-wrenching lyrics about losing someone she cares about and the inability to silence her mind.”

Hey! EDM artists have emotions too.

The festival features myriad genres of EDM through its lineup of artists. Along with Griz and Lucii, the event includes DJ s Porter Robinson and John Summit, tech house performer Honeyluv, future house player Tchami and headliners SVDDEN DEATH and Excision.

Break out the neon garb and gear, grab your coat and dance the Nights away to end the year on a high note.

For tickets and more information, visit LightsAllNights.com.