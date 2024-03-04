The Turtle Creek Chorale has had us waiting with baited breath on who will headline its Rhapsody Gala. That day has come and TCC thankfully did not let us down. On Monday morning, TCC revealed that Grammy, Tony and Emmy winning pop music legend Cyndi Lauper will be headlining this year’s Rhapsody Gala on June 1.

This announcement marks somewhat of a departure for Rhapsody’s signature headliners as well as its venue.

Last year’s gala was held at the Meyerson Symphony Center with Broadway icon Patti LuPone serving as headliner. She followed Audra McDonald and Idina Menzel as previous Rhapsody guest artists. The affair featured a dinner, afterparty and of course, LuPone headlined the evening with her banter, showtunes and some assist from the Chorale.

The night went pretty well for TCC.

For a different vibe, TCC will move downtown and host Rhapsody at the Omni Dallas Hotel in the Dallas Ballroom. And instead of a legendary Broadway diva, they went for a pop music icon – who still has ties to Broadway (Kinky Boots, SpongeBob SquarePants the Broadway Musical, Working Girl). Keeping to its nature, TCC still boasts at its gala “No Speeches. No Awards. All Entertainment.”

“We are thrilled to have the privilege of hosting Cyndi Lauper at the fourth annual Rhapsody Gala,” TCC Executive Director Jeremy Wayne said in today’s press release. “Cyndi is loved by so many, including TCC patrons and the LGBTQ+ community, and we are excited to share her talent with our community.”

The black tie affair will feature valet parking, open bar reception, dinner, live auction and oh, just a private full concert by Lauper singing her biggest hits. This year’s Rhapsody co-chairs are Grace Cook, Sheilon King, Tara Lewis and Whitney Strauss with James Lynn Williams as Honorary Chair.

Her appearance has an added poignancy to it. Lauper has been a longtime visible ally to the LGBTQ community and staunch in her support for communities discriminated against and under fire. From TCC:

Lauper is also tireless in her advocacy work. She has been an activist since day one, always fighting for the underdog – especially women, people loving with HIV/AIDS an d the LGBTQ community.

Ticket prices are $600 standard, $800 VIP and $1,000 VIP premium. Tables range from $6,000-$10,000 and sponsorship levels range from $15,000-$25,000. Capacity is limited to the first 1,200 guests, so if you just wanna have fun, get those tickets stat. Visit TCCGala.com for more informatin or to purchase.

–Rich Lopez