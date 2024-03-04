Tasty Notes has a new name with Foodie Fridays serving up the dish on restaurant and food news, trends, events and specials.

The Constellation Club’s Revel restaurant unveils a look at its new menu

The Constellation Club in Las Colinas may be a hidden gem in Dallas’ restaurant and food landscape. Described as “the epicenter of community where mid-century modern design meets culinary innovation,” the space hosted a media tasting and meet and greet with its newly appointed Executive Chef Danika Beard.

Las Colinas is certainly among DFW’s dining destinations, but located on the 26th floor of The Towers at Williams Square, The Constellation Club was a surprise with its cool elegance, a centerpiece bar and stunning views.

Chef Danika brings almost 20 years of experience to the club’s restaurant Revel. In her five-course sampler menu, she presented artfully crafted plates that were packed with complex layers of flavor.

Among Tuesday’s dishes was her take on a Tomato Caprese salad highlighted by her flavorful touch of clouds. Her Confit Carrot highlighted the vegetable with meaty flavors and a touch of speck ham. The Lobster Roll was a beautiful handful of claw and knuckle meat on soft brioche with a tangy aioli touch. Beard then presented the final savory dish of Red Snapper with umami highlights that offered satisfying bites. A Chocolate Souffle with creme anglaise finished off the night with an ideal serving that was enough to pack a chocolate punch without overkill.

Although Revel and Constellation are membership-based, the place is open to the public on Saturdays for a high-rise culinary experience.

Experience St. Patrick’s Day at Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Thirsty Lion Gastropub invites St. Patty Day revelers to join for a weekend filled of Irish cheer at any of its five Texas locations. The pubs will feature Irish dancers, bagpipers and a special menu featuring the Beer Braised Corned Beef & Cabbage, served with stone-ground mustard vinaigrette, horseradish cream, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and braised cabbage as well as craft cocktails like the Baileys Chocolate Espresso Martini and the Irish Mule. A dollar from each Irish Mule sold will go toward the St. Baldrick’s Foundation which works toward saving children from cancer.

Cheers St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish Sparkling Mule

With its velvety smooth flavor profile, Triple Dog Irish Whiskey is versatile for crafting cocktails. Aged for a minimum of four years in French Oak casks and bottled at 80-proof, its distinctive hints of caramel, oak, and subtle spice strike a perfect balance, ensuring cocktails that will tantalize any palate.

Triple Dog shared this cocktail recipe just in time for the holiday — or everyday:

Irish Sparkling Mule Drink Recipe:

1.5 oz Triple Dog Irish Whiskey

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz ginger beer

2 ounces cava or prosecco

Lemon wheel

Fresh mint

Directions: In a shaker with ice, add Triple Dog Irish Whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup and ginger beer. Shake and strain into tall glass with fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine, and garnish with lemon wheel and fresh mint. Enjoy!

Check out these timely meal deals

For Lent:

Indulge in Kona Grill’s Dinner of the Seven Seas with a celebration of the gifts from the ocean. Available through Thursday, March 28, Kona Grill will offer the Dinner of the Seven Seas menu, available for dine-in or takeout, which includes the following dishes:

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo ($39) with shrimp, bay scallops, mussels, alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, scallions

Parmesan Crusted Sole ($47) with green asparagus, seafood butter lemon sauce

Celebrate The Bounty from the Seven Seas through April 6 at STK Steakhouse, pictured. Take your seafood to the next level with Tuna Tartare, Jalapeno Pickled Shrimp Cocktail, Seafood Tower, or new Oyster Specials featuring Oysters Rockefeller, Crispy Fried Oysters and Asian Oysters! Then, move onto the main course with our NEW Fish & Chips or FSH Sandwich, Maple Rubbed Salmon, Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass, or Maine Lobster Linguine. Go the extra mile with Lobster Mac and Cheese. Book reservations here.

St. Patrick’s Day:

Get lucked up at La Neta Cocina y Lounge’s St. Patrick’s Day brunch on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. In addition to its usual brunch offering, La Neta will be offering a selection of green dishes so you don’t get pinched, including:

Green pancakes ($16) with lucky charms

E.A.T. ($15) elote avocado toast, toasted bolillo, guacamole, and roasted street corn

Churrasco & Green Eggs ($36) skirt steak, papas, avocado mousse, and green eggs

Shaved Brussel Salad ($14) with chili mangos, peanuts, and white balsamic vinaigrette

Drink like the Irish with drinks specials including:

Bottomless Green Mimosas and Green Beer ($25)

Draft Green Beer and Guinness ($8)

Irish Mule ($13) made with ginger beer, lime juice, and whiskey

Green Tea Shot ($7) made with whiskey, peach Schnapps, sweet & sour mix, and citrus soda

For reservations or more information, click here.

Join Harwood Arms on March 17 for its fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Party. Doors will open early at 11 a.m. for cold beer flowing. The pub will host live bands on an outdoor stage performing throughout the day.

March Madness:

Happiest Hour will reveal of the March Madness bracket on Tuesday, March 19. Then watch from over 40 big screen TVs, including the 30 ft LED screen in The Garage. Throughout the tournament, HH will have a special themed cocktail menu. For every specialty cocktail purchased, guests will enter to win the Happiest Hour SWOOPSTAKES with winners and prizes announced for each round. A grand prize will be announced on Monday, April 8 following the championship game.

Easter:

Hotel Swexan’s opulent Easter Sunday brunch buffet on March 31 from 10-4 p.m. will feature made-to-order omelets, artisanal salads, fresh seafood, and chef carvings of prime rib, short rib, and grilled leg of lamb. The buffet will also consist of a grand sweet display and a premium selection of champagnes, sparkling wines, and cocktails. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline in the hotel’s sixth-floor Grand Ballroom against the backdrop of live jazz and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. The brunch buffet is priced at $50 for children 12 and under and $125 per person with the optional $25 unlimited mimosa pairing. Click here for reservations.

Dolce Riviera will host a premium Easter brunch buffet featuring Italian favorites and brunch classics from 10-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. The buffet is priced at $90 per person. There will also be rosè and champagne specials available for those looking to sip while they savor their brunch items.

Saint Ann will offer an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet with champagne and rosè specials on Sunday, March 31. For $70 per person and $35 for children 12 and under. Brunch will be available from 10-3 p.m. For reservations or more information, visit .

The French eatery Mercat Bistro will feature its a la carte brunch menu with an optional 3-course price-fixe brunch menu for $65 per person. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For reservations or more information, visit .

–Compiled by Rich Lopez