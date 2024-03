Shea Coulee spoke with Dallas Voice about their upcoming appearance Friday night at BearDance during TBRU. However, that is not to be. The All-Stars queen posted on her socials Friday afternoon that they will not be able to perform.

In a quick recovery, though, BearDance has announced that Eureka O’Hara of We’re Here and RuPaul’s Drag Race will take over as headliner for Friday night’s Jungle Roar dance party.

–Rich Lopez