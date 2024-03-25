Dallas residents have a new way to pay for city utilities with the launch of DallasGo, a new online payment platform that replaces the city’s previous bill payment system that “offers more functionality and makes it easier for Dallas residents to pay Dallas Water Utilities and other city of Dallas bills,” according to a press release announcing the change.

With the new system, “customers can quickly view bills, set up secure automatic payments, change payment methods or review account information,” the announcement explained. “DallasGo also offers a convenient one-time payment option, without creating a profile or logging in, by using the Guest Pay feature.”

Sarah Standifer, Dallas Water Utilities interim director, said, “This new payment platform is being launched as part of our effort to continuously improve the customer experience and make doing business with the city easier,” said. “DallasGo aligns with our innovative and transformational technology strategy.”

Customers with an existing online account received an email to activate their DallasGo profile. Customers who previously registered for automatic payments will need to re-enroll in AutoPay on DallasGo to continue using this feature. AutoPay customers received a targeted postcard with information on the need to re-enroll in Autopay if they wish to continue making convenient automatic payments. There are no fees for using the new payment platform.

Customers who prefer not to use DallasGo can still make payments by mail, by phone, in person at Dallas City Hall, at an authorized pay station or in the drop box outside City Hall in the driveway between Young Street and Canton Street.

For more information on DallasGo, visit Dallas.gov/DallasGo or call DWU Customer Service at 214-651-1441, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

— Tammye Nash