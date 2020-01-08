A note from the folks at Take Back Oak Lawn (via Facebook):

“Today, at its meeting, The Dallas City Council will reconsider a controversial plan to hand off a public park asset to a private group — a plan that the same council already rejected in December.

“We need your help, if you are available, please come to City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., at 3 p.m. [today, Wednesday, Jan. 8]. We’ve been told they will allow anyone to speak on this proposal. Even if you don’t want to speak, we need people to show up and pack the chamber in hopes of stopping the Reverchon giveaway. Please join us!”

In an earlier post on the Take Back Oak Lawn Facebook page (posted at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7), TBOL noted that the proposal to turn management of Reverchon Park over to a private company had already been rejected by a council vote, but that District 14 Councilman David Blewett had asked that the matter be reconsidered:

“District 14 Councilperson David Blewett has made a motion to bring the plan back to life in hopes of getting it done. Take Back Oak Lawn strongly opposes the proposal as submitted and calls for Councilperson Blewett to withdraw his motion and this proposal delayed until actual community input is received and questions are answered about the development plan. We strongly support the restoration and/or renovation of the legendary Oak Lawn field, but demand an open, transparent and thorough process answering not only details regarding the size and encroachment into the park, but parking, traffic and environmental studies as well.

Please email David Blewett at [email protected] and call his office at 214-670-5415 and tell him to withdraw his motion on Reverchon … .

Dallas Voice senior staff writer David Taffet is covering this situation and will have a full report in Friday’s issue of Dallas Voice.

— Tammye Nash