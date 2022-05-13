Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream sets up shop in West Village

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally recognized brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams opened last Saturday in the West Village at 3699 McKinney Avenue, located on the south side of the complex between Kendra Scott and Hugo’s. The shop offered $1 scoops all day with exclusive Van Leeuwen branded swag to its first 100 customers.

Celebrated for its no-junk allowed ethos and use of high quality, simple ingredients, Van Leeuwen is made and distributed out of Brooklyn, New York, where the company began in 2008 as an ice cream truck. With more than 30 flavors of ice cream, including vegan options, Van Leeuwen has grown to scoop shops in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston and Philadelphia with the soon-to-be-open Dallas location as its 30th shop. Van Leeuwen pints can also be ordered online and found in grocery stores such as Texas’ Central Market and HEB.

“Dallas has been on our radar for quite some time and we’re thrilled that we’re about to officially be a part of this iconic Texas city,” Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen said in a press release “We spent a lot of time identifying where we wanted to expand to and Dallas was at the top of our list because of its friendly, food-focused and diverse community. Bringing goodness to our Dallas customers is the core ingredient of what inspires our service and we’re excited to be a part of West Village.”

Following the tradition of creating a limited edition, exclusive flavor for each new ice cream shop, Van Leeuwen will debut Strawberry Margarita, made with Ego Tequila, a Fort Worth-based, woman-owned tequila brand. Visitors can enjoy scoops of the cocktail-inspired flavor at the West Village location while supplies last.

In addition to ice cream scoops, Van Leeuwen will also serve ice cream sandwiches, root beer floats, sundaes and milkshakes with a variety of toppings available, such as hot fudge and housemade whipped cream. The shop will also unveil four special flavors each season available in-store for a limited time.

Van Leeuwen’s West Village location is Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-midnight. @vanleeuwenicecream.

Atìpico to open this June

Atìpico, the restaurant that “continually adapts to different lifestyles with a menu of creative dishes that is constantly evolving,” is scheduled to open its doors this June at The Union Dallas. This Mexico City-inspired restaurant will open its first United States location in Dallas with the goal to provide meals, gather the community and satisfy various dietary preferences.

The restaurant aims to expand and promote atypical culinary experiences by adhering to its motto: “Be Original + Stay Different.” In creatively reinventing international cuisine, Atìpico’s menu is constantly changing with traditional, keto, vegan and gluten-free options, among others. Giving the classics a twist is Atìpico’s style and its first location in Dallas will add a unique dining experience to the local dining landscape.

Dolce Riviera reopens in the Dallas Harwood District

Dolce Riviera has officially opened its doors again on Thursday in Harwood District. The establishment offers new and classic menu items of coastal Italian cuisine with a modern twist.

Under the direction of Chef Taylor Kearney, classic menu items return such as the Burrata, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Porterhouse Bistecca alla Fiorentina and Branzino. New menu items include the Gnocchi al Genovese, Tagliatelle Nero di Seppia, Seared Kampachi, and Polpettine.

Dolce Riviera has also included a new concept titled, The Parlor at Dolce Riviera. It will double as a luxurious grab-and-go spot for the Harwood District by day and transform into an intimate cocktail lounge by night. In the evenings, The Parlor will feature its own cocktail menu with signature drinks such as the Smoky Parlor Old Fashioned, Prim and Proper Martini, and Italian 75 Aperitif.

Dolce Riviera is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday at 5 p.m. with brunch served on Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. The Parlor is open for breakfast Monday-Friday at 7 a.m. and open for cocktails Wednesday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

Sfereco offers $10 express lunch specials

Sfereco is now offering an Express Lunch Special, which includes two slices of cheese or pepperoni pizza, a Caesar salad and a soft drink for $10. The pizzas are continuously made to keep them fresh and hot and moving fast to significantly reduce the wait time typical of the Dallas lunch rush. The special is good from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At Sfereco’s Lewisville and River Walk locations, the Express Lunch Special includes a 10-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza, a Caesar salad and a soft drink for $10.

This special is available for dine in or take out.

National Food Days

National Wine Day, held this year on Wednesday, May 25, celebrates all the different varieties of wine on one special day. Cantina Laredo locations in Frisco and Addison will celebrate wine on Wednesday with half-price wines by the glass and bottle from 4-7 p.m. in the dining room and at the bar.

Menu News

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill to host Ziata wine dinner

The culinary team at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill has created a five-course dinner featuring seafood favorites paired with vintages from Ziata hosted by Chef Ryan Oruch and wine entrepreneur Karen Cakebread.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill is located in LakeSide Market near the intersection of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway. Sea Breeze features a full fish market displaying a wide variety of fresh and wild seafood from across the planet, as well as a Chef at Home case featuring prepared foods.

The event opens with a cocktail hour and will feature limited seating for social distancing. Reservations are required by visiting the restaurant’s site. Due to space limitations, Sea Breeze asks that guests commit to a full table. The five-course meal is $135 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Details below under Meal Plans.

The wine dinner menu:

Crispy Skin Branzino

Stonefruit salsa, passion fruit oil drizzle, grapefruit essence

2020 Sauvignon Blanc

Ginger Seared Sea Scallops

Lychee espuma, kumquat jam, kaffir lime leaf oil, spiced almonds

2018 Carneros Chardonnay

Broiled Halibut

green garlic spaetzle, pinot-braised maitake mushrooms, pine nut cream

2019 Russian River Pinot Noir

Surf & Turf

roasted monkfish medallions, seared New York strip, pommes souffles, English pea puree

2017 Meteor Cabernet Sauvignon

Salted Butter Apple Galette

bourbon maple whipped cream

Smoked Cinnamon Amador Old Fashioned

Flower Mound’s new Scout location features new menu

The new Scout outpost at the River Walk in Central Park, Flower Mound’s newest dining and entertainment district opened Friday. Scout, which has its flagship at the historic Statler Hotel in downtown Dallas, joins Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge, Sfereco and the River Walk Chapel and Reception Hall already open on the site.

Scout’s new menu is a departure from the original with items such as the Bison Meatloaf Patty Melt, the Pork Belly “Scooby Snacks,” and the Braised Short Rib Stroganoff as well as more sports bar fare.

Here is a look at Scout’s Flower Mound menu:

Appetizers

Idaho potato chips and dips – french onion dip, beer cheese, jalapeno ranch

Chicken Wings – choose buffalo, sweet bourbon, the jerk or garlic parmesan. choose six, one dozen or two dozen

Loaded Fries – pimento beer queso, scout chili, bacon, jalapenos, cilantro, sour cream

Pork Belly “Scooby Snacks” – sweet & spicy hot sauce, texas ketchup

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders – choose buffalo, sweet bourbon, the jerk, or garlic parmesan. choose six, one dozen, or two dozen

Healthy & Hearty

Scout’s Southwestern – pepper jack cheese, roasted corn & black bean salsa, crispy tortilla strips, honey-lime vinaigrette, chipotle ranch. [add grilled chicken +4, herb peppered beef +6, grilled shrimp +7, grilled salmon +6]

Mediterranean Salad – pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, oregano vinaigrette. [add grilled chicken +4, herb peppered beef +6, grilled shrimp +7, grilled salmon +6]

Texas Beef Chili – crispy tortilla strips, shredded cheese, red onions, sour cream, fresh cilantro

Sandwiches & Burgers – served with regular or waffle sweet potato fries

Scout’s Roasted Turkey Club – smoked bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, mayo, whole grain toast

Bison Meatloaf Patty Melt – havarti cheese, grilled onions, texas toast

Charred Teriyaki Tuna – brussels sprouts-pickled ginger slaw

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders Handler – lettuce, tomato, onion, scout sauce

Fork & Knife Grilled Cheese – beef short rib, house pimento cheese, buttered texas toast

The 1-Lb “Tildogger” Burger – fresh-ground beef, vermont aged cheddar, hickory bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, ‘mayochup’

8 oz. Scout Burger – american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickle

Mainstay Provisions

Atlantic Cod Fish & Chips – crispy fries, lemon-caper aioli

BBQ Citrus Glazed Salmon – german red potato salad, blue cheese & pecan slaw

Creole Blackened Shrimp – linguini pasta, green onions, andouille sausage, roasted red peppers, cajun cream sauce

Steak Frites – 10oz butcher steak, house herbed butter, parmesan-truffle fries

Braised Short Rib Stroganoff – roasted mushrooms, buttered egg noodles, fresh herbed sour cream

Flatbreads

Authentic Margherita

Imported Pepperoni

BBQ Chicken – red onion, goat cheese, fresh herbs

Sides – a la carte

German Red Potato Salad

Buffalo Brussels Sprouts

Blue Cheese & Pecan Slaw

Waffle Sweet Potato Fries

Seasoned Fries

Sweets

Double Chocolate Brownie Sundae – hot fudge, cream, cocoa nibs

10 Inch Carrot Cake Tower – cream cheese frosting, toasted pecans

Warm Bourbon Pecan Torte – fresh caramel, cool whip

Fried Apple Bread Pudding – crème anglaise, roasted cinnamon bananas

Meal Plans:

May 14: Allen Food + Wine Walk, noon at The Village.

May 17: Mexican Standoff bartending competition by Tanteo Tequila, 6 p.m. at Vidorra Dallas.

May 23: Ziata wine dinner with cocktail hour at 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. at Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill. Reservations required.

– compiled by Rich Lopez