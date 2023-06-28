The Dolly Llama’s second area location to open July 1 in Plano

Originally set for a May opening, The Dolly Llama will make ice cream dreams come true in Plano this Saturday. Franchisees Trenton and Joy Hudson, who run the Uptown location, will celebrate the opening with free swag for the first 100 guests. Plus, dessert fans can enter raffles to win prizes frome the ice cream parlor.

The Dolly Llama elevates the ice cream shop experience with its menu selections.

From TDL:

The concept offers artisanal ice cream with a sweet twist… being paired with a fresh, warm waffle. There are two different types of waffles created at this shop, the traditional Belgian waffle or the aesthetically pleasing Bubble waffle that derives from Hong Kong. From there, guests can decorate their desserts with a scoop and a pile of toppings and sauces, allowing creativity to roam free! The options are truly endless!

The Plano shop will be located at 8400 Preston Road.

A pop-up boozy Alice In Wonderland Experience to open this August

An immersive concept bar will open Aug. 10 on S. Lamar St. (literally that’s the address given) for a limited time. In their visit down the rabbithole, guests can create liquid concoctions with The Mad Hatter in this Alice Cocktail Experience On Tour. Drinks, sweet treats and more amid this alternate reality will be the tea party to end all tea parties.

This 90-minute experience in Wonderland will be $47 per person which includes 2 bespoke cocktails and an ‘Eat Me’ sweet treat. For reservations, click here.

The Parlor at Sheraton Dallas offering free mixology lessons on Mondays

One Monday down unfortunately, but there is still time to partake in Sheraton Dallas’ free Mixology Mondays classes in its upscale lounge The Parlor. The bar is hosting a weekly class through July 24 with Mixologist Adam (just Adam). He will teach guests how to make some classic cocktails with flavorful twists.

Lessons are come and go from 5-7 p.m. and Adam will have all the tools and ingredients ready for you. The best part — other than being a complimentary class – is enjoying the drink after.

Here is the schedule of remaining classes:

July 3: Sangria

July 10: Raspberry Gin Smash

July 17: Watermelon Margarita

July 24: Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade.

Shake Shack drive-thru opens in McKinney

Shake Shack’s new location open today (Wednesday) in McKinney. This is a landmark location too because it is the first drive-thru Shack in DFW. The restaurant is located at 1727 N Central Expressway in McKinney. The drive-thru features a digital menu board, two-lane ordering and a separate pick-up window for your convenience.

The Shack will open daily at 11 a.m.

Pre-ordering via the Shake Shack app and online will be available later.

For opening day, for the Shake Shack’s Something Good initiative, the company is donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the McKinney Shack today to the North Texas Food Bank – a nonprofit hunger relief organization that distributes donated and purchased foods through a network of partners in 13 counties.

–Rich Lopez