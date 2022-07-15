Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

Lucky’s Chicken expands with three new locations

Lucky’s Chicken announced the launch of three new outposts featuring its Nashville hot chicken to open throughout North Texas this summer. The new locations will open in Webb Chapel, Richardson and Oak Lawn, respectively. Lucky’s Chicken debuted in East Dallas in September 2020.

The retro diner recalls classic Americana with red and white checkered vinyl floors, oak-slat booths, 60s-era aluminum-banded countertops, vintage opal glass pendant fixtures, and old-school neon signage throughout. The menu offers four trademark heat levels, keeping the focus on top-notch fried chicken and flavorful sauces that cater to every palette; proceed with caution for their spiciest level, the “Best of Luck.”

The Webb Chapel and Richardson locations will also feature drive-thru ordering.

The menu includes staples like chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders offered in four levels of spice to test your valor (“No Heat,” “Feelin’ Lucky,” “Damn Lucky,” and “Best Of Luck”). The “Big Lou” sandwich— a house-baked butter bun stacked high with tenders, slaw, comeback sauce, and pickles—is a fan favorite. Another menu standout is the “Slider Combo” giving you the best of both worlds with one tender and one slider with pickles and slaw. Classic sides like mac ‘n’ cheese, coleslaw, and “Howlin’” fries (tossed in a secret spice blend and topped with Lucky’s sauce and spicy ranch) round out the menu. Groups can opt for Family Fare options which include packages for parties of 4 or 6 as well as platters of chicken tenders and choice of sides.

Webb Chapel, located at 3106 Forest Lane opens July 11. The Richardson location at 1545 East Belt Line Road debuts summer 2022. The 2,400 square foot Oak Lawn space also launches Summer 2022 at 3827 Lemmon Ave. in the old Einstein’s Bagel’s spot and will be dine-in only. All three locations will be open 11 am – 11 pm.

Geloso Beverage Company announces new flavors across its products

Geloso Beverage Company released its latest brand of malt beverages, Buzz Tea this March. Buzz Tea will release three flavors that include Original, Half & Half, and Peach. Buzz Tea is a canned hard iced tea that contains 6.5 percent alcohol available in 12 oz variety packs and 24 oz singles.

Geloso Beverage Group’s goal with Buzz Tea is to create a brand of ready-to-drink beverages that reflect current flavor trends.

“The hard tea market has a lot of opportunity right now and we jumped on it. We knew we could produce delicious and easy-to- drink flavors with a higher percentage alcohol than ourcompetition” Mary Chapman, Marketing Director at Geloso Beverage Group said in a press release.

The primary alcoholic ingredient in Buzz Tea is a triple- filtered malt and all-natural blends of Argentinian black tea. When developing Buzz Tea, Geloso Beverage Group strived to create a drink with reduced carbonation to give it a clean and refreshing experience.

Buzz Tea Original 6.5%: The classic Buzz Tea is brewed from real black tea and natural flavors.

Buzz Tea Half & Half 6.5%: Made from real black tea and fresh lemonade. The classic tea meets summertime lemonade that you can buzz on year-round.

Buzz Tea Peach 6.5%: Made from natural peach tea extracts, keep it light and flavorful.

“Here at Geloso Beverage Group we are building on the success of our other brands. With Buzz Tea, we are investing in paid social across all channels, as it is a major part of this brand’s personality. Having conversations with our consumers is more important to us than ever.” Paul Rene, Vice President of North American Sales at Geloso Beverage Group mentioned in the release.

Other products by Geloso:

Clubtails Cocktails have announced its newest flavors with Pink Lemonade and Blue Hawaiian now available.

Clubtails began with two original malt beverage flavors, each offering 10 percent alcohol by volume. The brand has since expanded, featuring 15 cocktail favorites that appeal to consumers who enjoy the traditional cocktail with higher alcohol content, while offering a spirit-like finish in the convenience of a can. Some of the flavors include Bahama Mama, Sex on the Beach, Long Island Iced Tea, Screwdriver, Sunny Margarita, and Watermelon Margarita.

Johny Bootlegger announced its new Fox Hole Fruit Punch. This tropical punch features flavors of cherry, orange, and berry for the “next time you find yourself taking cover in a foxhole.”

Available in 16-ounce cans, Johny Bootlegger is inspired by the Prohibition era of the 1920s – a time when many creative cocktails were invented in speakeasies – as well by the legend of its entrepreneurial namesake.

Atìpico now open

Atìpico, the restaurant that features a constantly evolving menu of creative dishes, is officially open in Dallas. The concept hails from Mexico City and offers a wide-ranging menu that caters to many dietary lifestyles and preferences and features a selection of juices, coffee, wine and world class cocktails. Located in the heart of The Union Dallas, this restaurant marks its first U.S. location.

“We are thrilled to introduce Atìpico to the United States with our flagship location at The Union Dallas,” Claudia de Murga, founder and chief atypical afficer said in a press release. “With so many unique dishes and offerings, we can’t wait to show Dallas what makes Atípico so atypical.”

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Atìpico works to promote atypical culinary experiences. Its selection of bowls, salads and mains suit a variety of dietary preferences including keto, vegan and gluten-free.

For breakfast, the Atìpico Bowl is made with pitaya, mango, strawberry, almond milk and honey, topped with granola, banana and blueberry. Dr. Burger, pictured, is a go-to lunch option that combines a cream cheese stuffed sirloin, cheese fondue, arugula and dried tomato between two buns, served with truffle potatoes. For a simple dinner, the Asturias Fettuccine features a three-cheese blend of Roquefort, gouda and parmesan served on artisan bread.

Pair any meal with the Soma Mule, handcrafted with Stolichnaya, mango, habanero and ginger beer. The Ya Maika is a special cocktail inspired by the founder’s daughter, created with Wild Turkey Bourbon, jicama, chocolate and lemon. Classic mixes to be enjoyed include the Margarita, made with Tequila Casa Noble, Cointreau and lime, and the Old Fashioned, made with Bourbon Bulleit, angostura bitters and sugar. Guests can also choose from a variety of coffee and cold press shots for detox, immunity and other wellness purposes.

From the restaurant:

Atípico is an edgy, social and dynamic brand that is pragmatic and adaptable to different styles, preferences and personalities. The menu is fresh and in constant evolution, with traditional, keto and gluten-free options, among others. As a restaurant that adapts to different lifestyles with creative dishes in constant change, Atípico invites you to Be Original + Stay Different.

The restaurant opens Monday-Saturday at 11 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. Click here for more info.

Refined Hospitality to run operation at Southfork Ranch made famous by Dallas

On July 1, Dallas-based Refined Hospitality Concepts (RHC) assumed the management of the historic Southfork Ranch in Parker from Forever Resorts. RHC will manage all private events, including catering operations, as well as daily tours, overnight stays, and the ranch’s gift shop and public events.

“Refined Hospitality Concepts is honored to be a part of the Southfork legacy,” RHC CEO Robert Hall said in a press release. “Fans of this legendary property have our full commitment to continue to carry the torch maintaining the history of this exceptional destination.”

Hall founded Refined Hospitality Concepts in 2019.

Southfork Ranch came to the public’s attention in 1978 when it was chosen as the site for the CBS TV series Dallas. The series was a monster hit with millions of viewers across the United States and in 95 countries from 1978 to 1991. Because of the ranch’s high profile on television, the white mansion, the pool, the barns and surroundings quickly became a tourist mecca.

The original owner of the ranch and his family were still living at Southfork Ranch as the filming began. When requests for private parties began to pour in, tents were erected and a small party pavilion was built to accommodate these types of events. After evolving into a tourist attraction, the owner opened the doors of the “Ewing Mansion” to the public and the expansion of the ranch as an event center began in 1985. A 63,000 square foot conference and event center was built to accommodate several thousand people for special events and functions. A rodeo arena, which was originally constructed for the filming of Dallas rodeos, hosts open competition rodeos as well as private shows.

Southfork Ranch offers tours and equestrian experiences for its “Live and Dream like a Ewing” package, which includes a night’s stay at the mansion, Champagne, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and a breakfast by the pool, with additional amenities.

RHC retained the majority of the staff including General Manager Janna Timm and Executive Chef Juan Rivas.

For more information about Southfork’s offerings and events, click here.

Toro Toro debuts Latin Lite menu

The Fort Worth, Pan-Latin restaurant concept will feature its new menu through Sept. 5. The Latin Lite menu will feature drinks and dishes that incorporates selected specials led by seasonal and natural tastes.

“­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­Our summer menu collection features light and fresh creations that are packed with nutrients,” Chef Richard Sandoval said in a press release. “I am hopeful that everyone who partakes In Latin Lite with a visit to Toro Toro to try the menu will enjoy the refreshing elements we have incorporated and it will inspire them to eat locally, seasonally and encourage kindness towards our planet.”

Six exclusive menu items inspired by summer including mint, lime and watermelon, leafy spring mix, hearty kale, fresh tomatoes and cucumber, savory corn and more such as radish summer soup with grilled sourdough toast, grilled cauliflower with kimchi salad, cashew-lime crema and avocado foam and manga raspado, a dessert of pineapple-coconut compote served over hibiscus tapioca.

Drinks include Sol de Verano with rum, raspberry, mint, lime and sparkling water; the El Jardin with botanical gin, lime, simple syrup and mint; or the Palmera with reposado tequila, coconut, cointreau and lime.

The campaign is meant to encourage us to embrace change through small acts. Sandoval’s Latin Lite campaign recommends reducing our carbon footprint by eating better grains with greens, composting our leftovers, shopping with reusable bags, and ordering the Agua Fresca.

Darna Mediterranean Market now open in Legacy West

This new market brings an immersive and cross-cultural experience to Plano. Guests can explore a curated selection of food and drinks from the full-service kitchen for dine-in. Grab and Go guests can select from salads and sandwiches made to their liking. Shoppers can find a selection of high-quality products in the market such as olive oils, Moroccan spices, dried fruits, European cheeses and meats and more.

The store opens daily at 11 a.m.

National Tequila Day is July 24

Sidecar Social, BoomerJack’s Grill, and Bedford Ice House announce tequila specials

On Deck Concepts has announced its National Tequila Day specials across its three restaurants.

Sidecar Social will offer its top-shelf margarita on tap for $5. Its signature La Vida Rita combines the flavors of Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, single press lime juice, and agave, and poured on the rocks into a salted-rimmed glass.

BoomerJack’s will introduce its new, handcrafted draft margarita, The Jack’s Rita featuring Sauza tequila and customizable as patrons with an array of flavors (+$1) and floats (+$2). On National Tequila Day and every Sunday, these artisanal sips are priced at $5. Four other margarita options will debut including the new Paleta Margarita. Handcrafted and shaken with Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila mixed wth flavors of watermelon purée, and pineapple juice. Pair any marg with BoomerJack’s pork sliders or the hearty Korean BBQ Burger.

Bedford Ice House will feature four different specialty margarita options. Its line-up of margaritas include The People’s Margarita, Jalapeño Piña Margarita, Coronarita, and The Ice House Rita on the Rocks or Frozen from $6-$8.

Unless otherwise noted, all specials are for July 24. BoomerJack’s specials not valid at Casa Linda, Denton, Mesquite, Terrell or Samuell locations.

Sheraton Dallas stirs up strawberry and signature margarita specials

Tequila lovers can “cheers” to the day with $6 signature OCHRE margarita and strawberry margarita specials available to order all day long at Open Palette and DRAFT Sports Bar & Lounge, both inside Sheraton Dallas in downtown.

For those unable to make it out to the Sheraton, the bartenders shared the recipe for its signtuare marg to make at home.

OCHRE Margarita Recipe:

2 oz of Reposado or Anejo Tequila

0.75 oz of Amaro Nonino

1 oz of Lime Juice

0.5 oz of Agave

Rim:

Maldon Smoked Sea Salt

Fresh Lime Wheel

Directions:

Rub a lime wedge around the rim and rub the salt mix onto the glass. Fill the rocks glass with fresh ice, and set aside the glass. Build all of the margarita ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Strain into the rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel. Enjoy!

Thirsty Lion Gastropub drops tequila specials

Thirsty Lion invites all the tequila and brunch fans to enjoy hand-crafted margaritas made with fresh juices and premium tequila paired with weekend brunch. In honor of National Tequila Day, Thirsty Lion will feature its house margarita at happy hour price all day for $7.95. Sip and savor fresh ingredients of Sauza Hacienda Tequila, sweet and sour agave, muddled lime, and triple sec. Available at its Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Glade Parks in Euless and The Colony in Grandscape locations.

Celebrate with Casa Dragones Tequila

Celebrate National Tequila Day at local Dallas restaurants that have carefully crafted Casa Dragones cocktails. A few favorites include the Doñ Patron at Muchacho, The Hidalgo at The Mexican, and the Grand Añejo at Ocean Prime.

Prefer crafting cocktails at home? Casa Dragones has an abundance of recipes that are simple and delicious. Most recently, Martha Stewart crafted her own specialty cocktail with Casa Dragones, known as The Martha-rita. Another fan favorite is the Margarita Royale, crafted with Casa Dragones Blanco.

Try the Hidalgo Margarita at The Mexican:



0.5 ounce Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre

0.25 ounce of agave

0.25 ounce of fresh squeezed lime juice 1.5 ounces Casa Dragones añejo tequila0.5 ounce Grand Marnier Louis Alexandre0.25 ounce of agave0.25 ounce of fresh squeezed lime juice Preparation: stirred in a beaker and poured over 1 large ice cube with citrus gold salt on the rim.

Meal Plans:

Through July 24: Cocktail Fest at Eataly Dallas.

July 21: Third Thursday Cocktail Class, 5:30 p.m. at Neighborhood Goods.

– compiled by Rich Lopez