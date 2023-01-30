Less than a month after a clouded leopard escaped from its habitat at the Dallas Zoo when the screen around the habitat was intentionally cut, zoo officials said today (Monday, Jan 30) that two emperor tamarin monkeys appear to have been taken from the zoo.

Zoo officials said there is “clear evidence” that the tamarin monkeys’ habitat had been “intentionally compromised,” and that if the two monkeys had escaped the habitat on their own, they would have likely stayed close by. But after a thorough search, the monkeys have not been found, further evidence that they were deliberately taken.

Dallas police have been notified and are investigating.

This is the fourth incident at Dallas Zoo since the beginning of the year, according to NBCDFW, Channel 5. The first was when the clouded leopard habitat was deliberately damaged, allowing one of the cats, named Nova, to escape.

She was later found unharmed, however during the hunt for Nova, it was determined that the habitat for the langur monkeys had been deliberately damaged as well, though none of the langur monkeys escaped.

Since then, one of the zoo’s endangered vultures was found dead with what zoo officials called a suspicious wound.

— Tammye Nash