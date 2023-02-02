On the cover of last Friday’s Dallas Voice was our story on the local comedy show Queer Factor and its founder Stefan Newman. He and his collective were planning to celebrate its one year anniversary Thursday night at the Dallas Comedy Club. And then this weather came.

Per its socials at @queerfactorshow, the show is now canceled for the time being. The Dallas Comedy Club in Deep Ellum has yet to reopen due to the weather. All very understandable. But the show will go on – just not tonight.

From Facebook:

Unfortunately tonight’s show has been cancelled! Ticket holders will be contacted via email. Stay tuned to our social media pages for a rescheduled date!

– Rich Lopez