Dallas Voice recently joined the newly-formed News is Out: A Queer Media Collaborative, which is supported by the Google News Initiative Innovation Challenge and managed by the Local Media Association.

Dallas Voice has joined with six other leading LGBTQ news and media outlets — Bay Area Reporter, Philadelphia Gay News, Q Voice News, Tagg Magazine, Washington Blade and Windy City Times— in this new LGBTQ+ media venture. And we all want to ensure that we are giving our readers the most informative and entertaining experience possible through this venture. But to do that, we need your feedback.

Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts with us by completing this survey. Your responses will help News is Out in shaping our content to best serve our LGBTQ+ readers. In the survey, you will also be asked about participating in a focus group in the future. Please consider agreeing to do so to play an even more significant role in helping us develop News is Out.

