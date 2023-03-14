Sunday’s Academy Awards had many glorious moments throughout the night. The glitz, the glam was pretty much everything, everywhere but there was too much of one thing – clothes. That’s where Mr. Man steps in. Recognizing the important cinematic acheivements of naked males on screen, the ninth annual Manatomy Awards were announced just before the Oscars.

Among this year’s recipients included Harry Styles, Chris Hemsworth and Stefano Gianino. The lifetime acheivement award was given to Antonio Banderas. And no – we are not making this up.

Styles made his nude debut in My Policeman and Chris Hemsworth was named Best Butt winner for his nude scene in Thor: Love and Thunder. The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor won Best Full Frontal not for that show but for his appearance in the film Mothering Sunday. The Hong Kong film Apostles won Best Picture.

Television awards included Best TV Show award for the naked male cast of Minx. The White Lotus won awards for its full-frontal scene starring Gianino and Leo Woodall’s sex scene with Tom Hollander. Queer as Folk won Best Rebooty. Netflix won for both Jackass 4.5 and Evan Peters’ strip-down in Dahmer.

Euphoria won Best Nudecomer for Henry Eikenberry’s shower scene. Welcome to Chippendales received the Best A-List Gay Scene award for the romp in bed scene with Murray Bartlett and Andrew Rannells. This year, Bartlett pulled a Tom Hanks with historic back-t0-back Manatomy wins. He won the award last year for Best Gay Scene (minus the A-list) with Lukas Gage for The White Lotus.

The Manatomys even honor daddies with aged 50+ actors winning awards including Mark Wahlberg for his nude scene in Me Time, adult film star John Strong for the independent film Pleasure and Morris Chestnut wins the Best Nude Over 50 award for his role in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

If you must know the full monty of winners and are not at work, see the complete list of Manatomy recipients here.

– Rich Lopez