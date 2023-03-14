The Society for Science is seeking more than 500 volunteers and several dozen judges for the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair happening May 13-019 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Regeneron ISEF 2023 is the world’s largest pre-college STEM competition where more than 1,800 high school students from around the world compete for nearly $6 million in awards.

A National Geographic documentary Science Fair about the ISEF which won Festival Favorite at Sundance 2018 is now available on Disney+. The projects in this science fair are far more than the typical baking soda/vinegar volcanos; these are creations by the next generation of scientists working to solve the world’s problems.

There are a wide variety of opportunities available activities for those interested in volunteering, as well as a range of shifts available. You can view the various volunteer opportunities and shift schedules and sign up to participate here.

There are 21 categories and subcategories available for judging opportunities. Learn more about being a judge and apply here. Grand Award Judges must have a minimum of six years of related professional experience beyond receiving their B.A., B.S., or Master’s degree or have a Ph.D., M.D., or equivalent, or be a current graduate student with more than four years of doctoral-level research experience or who is within one year of doctoral dissertation defense.

— Tammye Nash