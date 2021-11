Description: Brad’s mother-in-law, Maria Chadd, joins the show to share her personal journey of being the mom of a gay son, lesbian daughter and transgender son-in-law. She opens up on moments along the way that were tough but educational, and she shares the steps that she and her husband, Wade, are taking to use their powerful voices for good in the support of our LGBTQ community!

