Students placed messages of support on the doors of two teachers who were escorted out of MacArthur High School. Among those messages was “Protect our gay teachers,” “Equal rights” and “We love you so much.”

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the school’s Gay/Straight Alliance met at its usual time. The guest speaker was the school’s principal who is responsible for removing the two popular teachers. She wasn’t well received. More on that when we receive the audio of the meeting.

This was the door of one of the teachers yesterday:

And this is what students found this morning.

Dallas Voice may be blocked from Irving ISD’s internet, but that hasn’t stopped students from sending us pictures.

— David Taffet