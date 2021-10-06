Fix it, Jesus! Brad talks with author and actor Dwight Allen O’Neal about O’Neal’s personal experiences being “church hurt” and cheated on (23 times) and how they inspired him to write his book, Collar Confessions. In the novel, Pastor Lawrence struggles to reconcile his life’s soul-wrenching contradictions and juggle relationships with his two fiancés: Tiara and his secret male paramour, O’Neill. Little does he know, he isn’t the only one carrying secrets.

To learn more about the Collar Confessions book tour, please visit here.

Listen to “There’s Some Cheatin’ in the Church!” on Spreaker.