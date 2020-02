Hunky gay singer-songwriter Steve Grand has been in Puerto Vallarta for a few months now, and has a few months to go, but he’s taking time out to do a special concern at the Bob Hope Theater on SMU tomorrow. The performance is a benefit for the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas (you can read more about it here). There are still tickets available, though, including VIP tickets for a meet-and-greet with Steve. Gets yours asap by going here. See you there!

— Arnold Wayne Jones