Rocco Steele will lube up the Big D for Pride

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Folks and fans can get up close and personal with Rocco Steele here soon when the famed adult film star makes a live appearance during Pride for a meet-and-greet at Tapelenders on Friday, June 3, at 8 p.m. But he’s also here for a bit of business.

As the face and founder of RIDE BodyWorx, Steele is introducing a new RIDE ROCCO product to the masses. This is a good year for Steele. Not only does he have a new product, his YouTube series Just Oral has been renewed for a second season. The show is an open discussion about sex but also topics that affect the LGBTQ community.

Steele took a moment to talk about his new product and new season as well as heading here for his first Dallas Pride.

Dallas Voice: Let’s start with why you’ll be in Dallas. Can you talk about the new product and what makes it stand out? Rocco Steele: We currently have a water-based lube and a pure silicone lube, but I’ve been hearing from my fans that they really wanted to see a hybrid formula from me. Well, they have spoken, and I’m giving them what they want. I’m excited to announce that my new hybrid lube is called RIDE ROCCO Seed. We have named this formula Seed for one obvious reason: It looks and feels like cum, which is a real crowd pleaser.

It stands out from our competitors because, like all other RIDE BodyWorx products, RIDE ROCCO uses high quality ingredients that make an effective, well-made product. I always say that I need a lube to keep up and stay the course, and Seed does this. It feels wet, but not sticky. It’s infused with 12 percent luxury silicone, so it’s ultra-slick, and it lasts as long as I do, which is a pretty long time. I know my fans are going to love it.

What do we think we know about lubes that we should know more about for smart shopping? Ingredients matter. In general, a lube needs to do the obvious, which is make intercourse comfortable and pleasurable for both people and for self-pleasure. A lube also needs to be formulated to be long-lasting, which comes down to the formulation of the product. Nobody wants to stop and keep reapplying. Talk about a buzzkill.

When choosing a lube, you need to trust that the product isn’t going to dry out fast and leave you hanging. If you’re able to focus on the matter at hand and not be distracted by poor quality lubricant you’re going to have a much better experience.

You’ll be appearing at TapeLenders soon promoting the product. What’s it like to engage with your fans? My fans mean the world to me. I know it sounds cliché, but I am nothing without my fans. They buy my videos, creator content, underwear and, of course, RIDE ROCCO. I seize any opportunity I can to get out in public, meet them and show them how much I appreciate them for their support of my career.

You’re sex-positive YouTube series Just Oral was renewed for a second season. What can we see in the new season that’s different from the first? We’re very excited to be greenlit for our third season which starts this coming fall. We’ve really hit our stride with producing this series and have selected topics that we believe have a tremendous appeal to a broad range of viewers. Obviously, our show revolves around gay sex, so we plan to continue bringing our viewers titillating guest and topics surrounding queer culture and — you guessed it — sex! Also, I want to mention that we have a special gay Pride episode airing in June that we shot on location in Puerto Vallarta. It’s basically a big gay episode about bears and bear culture.

Open sex talk is a tricky thing. Some people are easy with it, some people are not. What would you like to see or inspire among people through the show? You’re absolutely correct. For so many reasons, talking about sex is so taboo to many people in society.

Our goal with Just Oral is to normalize how we, as queer people, talk about sex. There are so many topics to choose from. The rainbow community has a plethora of subcultures that have their own sexual identity, and my mission is to give these subcultures a platform to shine. In doing so, we can educate our community about everything wonderful and sexy these subcultures have to offer.

And, hopefully, it inspires our viewers to practice acceptance of people different than themselves and encourages them to try new sexual experiences.

Dallas Pride kicks off this June. Since you’ll be here, have you made your Pride plans? Oh, yes! This is not my first time in Dallas but it is my first Dallas Pride, so I plan to use my time here wisely. On Friday, June, I will be at Tapelenders for the official launch of my RIDE ROCCO Seed. On Saturday afternoon, I plan on making an appearance in the RIDE BodyWorx booth at the vendor market at Fair Park. I hope everyone at the festival stops by and says hi. Lastly, on Sunday, I’ll be with Jade Jolie at Cedar Springs Tap House for our big Dick & Drag brunch. It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend of appearances, giveaways, and hot Texas boys, and I cannot wait!

Visit @ridebodyworx on Facebook for more information about RIDE products and event information.